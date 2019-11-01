John Harlan Kim boards 'Little Things' cast

"The Librarians" alum John Harlan Kim has joined the cast of Denzel Washington-fronted crime thriller "Little Things". John Lee Hancock is writing and directing the movie, reported Variety.

It also features Rami Malek and Jared Leto. The story focuses on a burned-out Kern County, California deputy sheriff Deke (Washington) who teams with Baxter, a crack LASD detective (Malek), to catch a serial killer. Kim will play a rookie cop, while Leto will essay the role of the serial killer on the loose. The film is currently in production.

