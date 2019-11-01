International Development News
Development News Edition

George RR Martin will start work on 'House of Dragon' only after finishing 'Winds of Winter'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 14:48 IST
George RR Martin will start work on 'House of Dragon' only after finishing 'Winds of Winter'
Image Credit: ANI

Author George RR Martin has made it "perfectly clear" that he will start working on "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of The Dragon" only after he is finished with "Winds of Winters", the long-pending penultimate installment of his "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga. The epic fantasy series, which served as the basis for HBO's multiple award-winning show, awaits the final two books -- "The Winds of Winter" and A Dream of Spring -- that the author had announced long back but has not yet penned.

On Wednesday, HBO gave a straight-to-series order to "House of The Dragon", a prequel on the Targaryen clan, based on Martin's book "Fire & Blood". Martin, in his blog on Thursday, said that the new show has been in development for several years, and was "actually the first concept I pitched to HBO when we started talking about a successor show, way back in the summer of 2016".

"I expect to be involved in all of this to some extent... and, who knows, if things work out, I may even be able to script a few episodes, as I did for the first four seasons of 'Game Of Thrones'. "But... Let me make this perfectly clear... I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered 'Winds Of Winter'. Winter is still coming, and 'Winds' remains my priority, as much as I'd love to write episodes of 'House'," the 71-year-old author wrote.

Martin said Ryan Condal, who has created "House of The Dragon" and will serve as showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik, had already laid the groundwork for the prequel series. "Ryan Condal has already done a considerable amount of writing on 'House Of The Dragon', but a lot of work remains ahead of us. There's a writer's room to be assembled, episodes to be broken down and scripted, a cast and crew to be assembled, budgets and production details to be worked out.

"As yet, we don't even know where we will be shooting... though I expect we will revisit at least some of the countries David (Benioff) and Dan (Weiss) used for 'Game Of Thrones' (Ireland, Iceland, Scotland, Croatia, Morocco, Malta, and Spain)," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Top Indian players in fray at KPIT-MSLTA Challenger

Indias top singles players, including Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan will compete at the KPIT-MSLTA Challenger, which will be held in Pune from November 11. The announcement was made by Maharashtra State Lawn Tenn...

Russia accuses NATO of stirring up tensions over Ukraine -TASS

Russias foreign ministry accused NATO on Friday of fuelling tensions over Ukraine and said the alliances military support for the country was creating divisions inside it, the TASS news agency reported.On Thursday, NATO Secretary General Je...

IIT Delhi Launches Global Alumni Endowment Fund

Commitment of Rs 250 Cr by founder alumni during the launch Announces launch of Each One Teach One initiative invites alumni, wealthy individuals and corporates to be a part NEW DELHI, Nov. 1, 2019 PRNewswire -- Honble President of India...

Govt to insist on traceability of source of malicious messages, not content: sources.

Govt to insist on traceability of source of malicious messages, not content sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019