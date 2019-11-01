Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Suits star Wendell Pierce aka Robert Zane has come up in support of his on-screen daughter Rachel (played by Meghan Markle), but it is not on-screen this time. In the Good Morning Britain TV show, he was asked about Meghan's interview in which she opened up about the struggles of being in constant media spotlight.

He remembered about the time he last spoke with Meghan Markle and gave her an advice to deal with such situations. Wendell had said to her, "I just remember the last moment I had with her. I even told her, I said, 'Your life is going to be very different but in those tough times just remember you have a lot of people who care about you. Just know you have a friend in me and that a lot of people care about you. So, in those darkest hours, I hope she knows how much she's loved."

Just like a father, Wendell came to her support and tried to uplift her even though it's been a while that she had left Suits.

Wendell Pierce played Robert Zane in the popular American law drama Suits, he was the on-screen father of Meghan Markle, who played the character of Rachel in the show. Even in the show, Zane always stood by her daughter and was ready to support her at all times.

Markle was on Suits for seven years in the role of Rachel Zane and was reportedly well-loved among the cast. The showrunners gave her a proper send-off with a bunch of references about her in the final season despite her not being there.