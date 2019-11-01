International Development News
Development News Edition

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Suits star Wendell Pierce aka Robert Zane has come up in support of his on-screen daughter Rachel (played by Meghan Markle), but it is not on-screen this time.

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Suits star Wendell Pierce aka Robert Zane has come up in support of his on-screen daughter Rachel (played by Meghan Markle), but it is not on-screen this time. In the Good Morning Britain TV show, he was asked about Meghan's interview in which she opened up about the struggles of being in constant media spotlight.

He remembered about the time he last spoke with Meghan Markle and gave her an advice to deal with such situations. Wendell had said to her, "I just remember the last moment I had with her. I even told her, I said, 'Your life is going to be very different but in those tough times just remember you have a lot of people who care about you. Just know you have a friend in me and that a lot of people care about you. So, in those darkest hours, I hope she knows how much she's loved."

Just like a father, Wendell came to her support and tried to uplift her even though it's been a while that she had left Suits.

Wendell Pierce played Robert Zane in the popular American law drama Suits, he was the on-screen father of Meghan Markle, who played the character of Rachel in the show. Even in the show, Zane always stood by her daughter and was ready to support her at all times.

Markle was on Suits for seven years in the role of Rachel Zane and was reportedly well-loved among the cast. The showrunners gave her a proper send-off with a bunch of references about her in the final season despite her not being there.

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Measles destroys immune system's memory of past infections: Study

Infection by the measles virus causes long-term damage to the immune system, and makes people vulnerable to other infections, according to a study that cautions parents to vaccinate their children against the highly contagious airborne dise...

UPDATE 2-Turkey, Russia begin joint patrols in northeast Syria

Turkish and Russian troops began their first joint ground patrols in northeast Syria on Friday under a deal between the two countries that forced a Kurdish militia away from territory near Turkeys border.Turkey and allied Syrian rebels laun...

Pawar visits Nashik, rues govt apathy towards rain-hit farmers

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday visited Nashik district in north Maharashtra to review crop losses due to rains. Withdrawing monsoon rains have damaged crops in many parts of the state.The farmers said they have lost crop, suffered heavy l...

Rohit receives blow on left thigh ahead of first T20

India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on his left thigh while taking throwdowns here on Friday, forcing him to leave the net session ahead of Sundays T20 International against Bangladesh. Rohit, who will lead India in the three-match series in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019