This song from 'Bala' will touch your heart

This soulful number from Ayushmann Khurrana film 'Bala' will touch your heart. The Song 'Pyaar Toh Tha' was launched on Friday. The track is all about emotions and heartbreak.

The video of the track begins with a dialogue, where Pari (Yami Gautam) confesses her love to husband Bala (Ayushmann Khurana). The song shows journey of the couple after their wedding.

The lyrics have been penned by Priya Saraiya. Composed by Sachin-Jigar the track has been sung Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur. Ayushmann Khurana is playing the role of a 'bald' man in Bala.

The movie narrates the story of a person suffering from premature-balding and struggles to find true love. Other than Ayushmann Khurana and Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi, Seema Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee will play pivotal roles in the film.

The movie is directed by 'Stree' fame director Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film is slated to hit the screens on November 7. (ANI)

