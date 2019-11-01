BRIEF-UK Chancellor Javid And PM Johnson Still Considering At Least 2 Candidates For Role Of BOE Governor - FT
Nov 1 (Reuters) -
* UK CHANCELLOR SAJID JAVID AND PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON ARE STILL CONSIDERING AT LEAST TWO CANDIDATES FOR ROLE OF BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR - FT Source text: https://on.ft.com/2WvjL5u
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
