BRIEF-UK Chancellor Javid And PM Johnson Still Considering At Least 2 Candidates For Role Of BOE Governor - FT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 19:22 IST
BRIEF-UK Chancellor Javid And PM Johnson Still Considering At Least 2 Candidates For Role Of BOE Governor - FT
Nov 1 (Reuters) -

* UK CHANCELLOR SAJID JAVID AND PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON ARE STILL CONSIDERING AT LEAST TWO CANDIDATES FOR ROLE OF BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR - FT Source text: https://on.ft.com/2WvjL5u

