Post 'Game of Thrones', Emilia Clarke wants to do indie films

After a blockbuster show and a couple of franchise films, actor Emilia Clarke says she now wants to do some indie projects. Clarke, who shot to global fame with HBO epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones" , has tried her hand at mainstream films with "Terminator: Genisys" and "Solo".

However, unlike "Game of Thrones" , her films have not lived up to the expectations of both critics and fans. In an interview with IndieWire, the 33-year-old actor said she has taken the decision to stay from franchise films.

"For 10 years, I was either on 'Game of Thrones' or I was doing a different movie, and if I wasn't doing a different movie, I was promoting a different movie or I was promoting 'Game of Thrones'. "Now I just want to be able to do a project and to put all of my energy just into that, as opposed to trying to make myself into seven different people to do seven different kind of things at once," Clarke said.

She said big budget movies are not going to happen "any time soon" for her. "I'm really actively looking for indies. Those are the things I'm making, as well. And those are the movies I watch," Clarke added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)