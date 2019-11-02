Lady Gaga boards Ridley Scott's Gucci murder film

Popstar Lady Gaga will feature in Ridley Scott's film about the Gucci family fashion dynasty and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. According to Variety, Gaga will essay the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci.

Reggiani was abandoned after 12 years of marriage by Maurizio Gucci in 1985 for a younger woman. She was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband's assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995. She got the nickname the Black Widow during the trial and served 18 years before being released from prison in 2016.

The film is based on Sara Gay Forden's book "The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed". Roberto Bentivegna is adapting the book for the big screen.

