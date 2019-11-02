International Development News
DJ Snake showers birthday wishes on Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's popularity has earned him fans across the globe. One of his such fans is DJ Snake, who extended birthday wishes to the megastar on his 54th birthday.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 02-11-2019 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 18:25 IST
Shah Rukh Khan and DJ Snake (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Shah Rukh Khan's popularity has earned him fans across the globe. One of his such fans is DJ Snake, who extended birthday wishes to the megastar on his 54th birthday. The ace DJ and record producer from Paris wished him by penning a sweet message on Instagram stories on Saturday.

"Happy BDay King @imsrk," he captioned the post featuring a snap, which the international sensation clicked during his Mumbai visit in March. In the frame, the duo can be seen hugging each other. While DJ Snake can be seen dressed in a multi-coloured outfit, SRK donned a plain black tee.

Other than the international star, an array of B-Town celebrities showered Bollywood 'Badshah' with sweet birthday wishes. The list includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Huma Qureshi, Bhushan Kumar, Preity Zinta, Ajay Devgn, and many more.

The star recently grabbed the guest's couch at David Letterman's show on Netflix. Khan first revealed in May that he will be Letterman's special guest on the new season which started airing on May 31 on Netflix this year.

The exclusive interview was aired on October 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

