'Suits' spin-off 'Pearson' cancelled after first season

USA Network has cancelled "Suits" spin-off "Pearson" after single season. The decision comes about six weeks after the series ended its 10-episode run on NBCUniversal cable network.

According to Deadline, the Gina Torres-fronted show followed her character, Jessica Pearson, from New York to Chicago, where she entered the rough-and-tumble political scene in the city as the mayor's (Morgan Spector) right-hand woman. The show also featured Simon Kassianides, Bethany Joy Lenz, Chantel Riley, Isabel Arraiza and Eli Goree.

"Suits" stars Gabriel Macht and Rick Hoffman made cameo appearances.

