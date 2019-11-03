Jamie Bell, Ruby Rose board 'Cranston Academy: Monster Zone' voice cast

Actors Jamie Bell and Ruby Rose are set to lead the voice cast of animation film "Cranston Academy: Monster Zone". According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leopoldo Aguilar is directing the Mexican animation project.

The story revolves around 15-year-old genius Danny, who, after being unexpectedly moved to a boarding school, opens a portal of monsters from the fifth dimension. "Liz must put their rivalry aside and help Danny, together with a half-moth, half-man professor aptly nicknamed Mothman, to overcome the creatures of the fifth dimension and save the school," the logline read.

Carl Bunker and Bob Barlen have penned the film. The project is an Anima and Prime Focus production, in association with Fifth Dimension Films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)