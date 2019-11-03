International Development News
Development News Edition

Georgiev's 32 saves help Rangers edge Predators

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nashville
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 12:24 IST
Georgiev's 32 saves help Rangers edge Predators
Image Credit: Pixabay

Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the visiting New York Rangers held on for a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon. The Rangers won for the third time in four games and won their second straight following Sunday's ugly 7-4 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Filip Chytil and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers, who won for the first time this season when scoring less than four goals and played their second straight game without Mika Zibanejad. Zibanejad sat out with an upper-body injury he sustained on a hit by Boston's Patrice Bergeron. Viktor Arvidsson scored a power-play goal for Nashville, which entered leading the Western Conference with 53 goals. The Predators lost their second straight and were held to one goal for the first time this season.

Nashville backup goaltender Juuse Saros stopped 28 shots, including four in a breathtaking stretch from the 9:42 mark to the 8:31 mark in the final period. He made point-blank saves on Brett Howden, denied Chytil a second goal and then stopped Pavel Buchnevich and Ryan Lindgren. Georgiev was forced to help the Rangers kill off two power plays in the final 5:17. He made saves on Ryan Ellis and Craig Smith after Libor Hajek was called for tripping with 2:21 remaining and his teammates made several defensive plays when Nashville briefly held a 6-on-4 advantage after Saros was pulled with 1:40 remaining.

The Rangers sped their way to a 1-0 lead with 3:55 remaining in the opening period. Hajek used his stick to pry the puck away from Calle Jarnkrok near the New York net and quickly passed to Chytil. Chytil sped through the neutral zone, untouched, waited for a defender to go down and lifted a wrist shot from near the left faceoff circle by Saros' stick.

The Rangers capitalized on a spotty line change by Nashville to take a 2-0 lead 4:16 into the second. As three Predators went to the bench, defenseman Tony DeAngelo retrieved the puck and dished it to Jesper Fast. Fast quickly moved the puck to Artemi Panarin, who made a slick cross-ice pass through the crease to Strome, who finished the play.

Nashville halved the deficit on a power play a little over 10 minutes after New York's second goal and did so 16 seconds after Roman Josi hit the post. Arvidsson eluded a defender, turned his back to the net and simply deflected a shot by Filip Forsberg into the net.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

World's biggest stock IPOs

Saudi Aramco on Sunday confirmed it planned to list on the Riyadh stock exchange, describing it as a milestone in the history of the energy behemoth. Depending on the size of the sale and Aramcos valuation, it could be the worlds largest in...

Leonardo DiCaprio meets Greta Thunberg, calls climate activist 'leader of our time'

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio says voices like Greta Thunberg give him hope for a better future at a time when world leaders have been taken planet earth for granted. Like Thunberg, DiCaprio is also an environmentalist. He called the tee...

Operation "Maa" by Army in J-K yields results; around 50 local militants return to families

It was a quiet humane operation of approaching Maa mother launched by Kashmir-based XV Army Corps that saw around 50 Kashmiri youths return to normal life this year, after abandoning the terror groups they had joined. In this operation, the...

Pettersson, Canucks stay hot with rout of Sharks

Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Jake Virtanen had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks finally solved San Jose backup goaltender Aaron Dell, defeating the host Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Brandon Sutter and Adam Gaudette also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019