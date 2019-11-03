International Development News
Development News Edition

It's important to talk about issue-based politics: Aparna Sen

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 13:07 IST
It's important to talk about issue-based politics: Aparna Sen
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Filmmaker Aparna Sen has said her latest outing 'Ghawre Baire Aaj', a contemporary adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore's iconic novel 'Ghare Baire' (The Home and the World), is a reflection of the present-day society. Sen, who had been vocal about several socio-political issues, asserted that it was necessary to talk about politics at play at different levels and its impact on common people.

"In my first films, it was all about gender politics. I have done films based on the lives of marginalized people and the differently-abled. I have also made films on communalism. So there can be politics at different levels in the society. It is important we talk about these issues." 'Ghare Baire', originally adapted by auteur Satyajit Roy, is a romantic drama set in the early 20th century when the country was fighting its struggle for freedom.

Sen said she wanted to give the story a contemporary touch for the audience to be able to relate its circumstances to the current scenario in the country. "In Tagore's novel, Bimala, the female protagonist, is an upper-caste Hindu woman. In my film, she is a Dalit woman.

We usually show urban societies in our films, talk about upper and middle-class people. The Dalits and the tribals remain largely unrepresented," She told PTI. The National Award-winning filmmaker said the idea for her new venture struck her after she came to know about journalist Gauri's Lankesh's murder in September 2017.

"The day Lankesh died (on September 5, 2017), I could not sleep the whole night. I was disturbed. I knew I wanted to make a film on the present-day society and what better than Tagore's 'Ghare Baire' for a premise. "After consulting my friends and family, I decided to narrate Tagore's story in a new format, set in the modern-day.

Every time I make a film, I set on a new journey," she said. Lankesh, a journalist-turned-activist, was a vociferous critic of right-wing Hindu extremism and the caste system. She was shot dead outside her home in Bangalore.

'Ghawre Bairey Aj', starring Jisshu Sengupta, Anirban Bhattacharya and Tuhina Das in lead roles, will hit the theatres on November 15. Asked if she foresaw any adverse reaction after the film is released, Sen said, "I can't foresee anything, I can only make my statement through my work, not only as an artist but a politically conscious human being. Then it is up to the audience to react."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pettersson, Canucks stay hot with rout of Sharks

Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Jake Virtanen had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks finally solved San Jose backup goaltender Aaron Dell, defeating the host Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Brandon Sutter and Adam Gaudette also ...

World's biggest stock IPOs

Riyadh, Nov 3 AFP Saudi Aramco on Sunday confirmed it planned to list on the Riyadh stock exchange, describing it as a milestone in the history of the energy behemoth. Depending on the size of the sale and Aramcos valuation, it could be the...

Leonardo DiCaprio meets Greta Thunberg, calls climate activist 'leader of our time'

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio says voices like Greta Thunberg give him hope for a better future at a time when world leaders have been taken planet earth for granted. Like Thunberg, DiCaprio is also an environmentalist. He called the tee...

Delhi HC initiates hearing on clash between lawyers, police at Tis Hazari court

The Delhi High Court on Sunday decided to take up for hearing the issue pertaining to the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court here which resulted in injuries to several persons. Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019