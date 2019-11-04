Jared Padalecki thanks family and friends in wake of arrest

"Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki has broken his silence a week after he was reportedly arrested in his native Texas, Austin, for assault and public intoxication. The 37-year-old actor posted a brief statement on Twitter where he thanked his family and friends for their support.

"I want to sincerely thank my family and friends for all of your love and support. So sad to miss the #SPNFamily at #dccon but I hope to see y'all soon," Padalecki tweeted. According to TMZ, the actor was taken into custody outside of Stereotype Bar after allegedly punching a bartender and manager. He was later released under a public recognizance bond the same day.

Meanwhile, the actor's "Supernatural" co-star Jensen Ackles addressed Padalecki's brush with the law during DC Con in Washington DC, reported Deadline. "We all miss my big, dumb friend... I'll just say it now, he had a bad weekend last weekend. He's dealing with what he's gotta deal with so just send him support and some love and have a good weekend this weekend," Ackles said.

Both Padalecki and Ackles are currently working on the 15th and final season of "Supernatural".

