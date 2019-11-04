International Development News
Development News Edition

Rachel Broshnahan, Alex Borstein remember 'Marvelous Mrs Maisel' co-star Brian Tarantina

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 12:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 11:59 IST
Rachel Broshnahan, Alex Borstein remember 'Marvelous Mrs Maisel' co-star Brian Tarantina
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Rachel Broshnahan and Alex Borstein have paid tributes to their "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" co-star Brian Tarantina, who passed away at the age of 60. Tarantina, who played Jackie, the emcee at the Gaslight comedy club where Brosnahan's Midge performs in the Amazon series, died on Saturday.

A spokesperson with the New York Police Department said the officers received a call at about 12.40 am on Saturday morning about an unconscious person in a Manhattan apartment. When the authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered Tarantina lying on his couch, and emergency medical services responded and officially pronounced him dead.

The New York City medical examiner's office will determine his official cause of death but his representative said the actor had been ill lately and recuperating from a heart-related issue. Broshnahan remembered Tarantina as the "golden weirdo" without whom the show will not be the same.

"So deeply sad to hear about the passing of Brian Tarantina. He was hilarious and talented and kind and an all-around golden f***ing weirdo. Our family of weirds won't be the same without him," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a still of Tarantina from the show. Borstein also poster her tribute to the actor on Instagram, addressing directly to him as her character Susie.

"God damnit, Jackie, you f***ing f***. Thought you'd be the very last one to leave me -- Susie," she wrote. Before Broshnahan and Borstein, the show's creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino had mourned Tarantina's demise.

"For over twenty-five years, Brian Tarantina has been in our lives. He was in Amy's first pilot. And he's been in every significant thing we've done since. "He came in with that voice and that timing and he made every scene better. And weirder. Every moment was completely unique. You can't describe a guy like Brian, you just had to be there. And lucky for us, we were. We love him and will forever miss him," they said in a joint statement.

The official Twitter account of the Amazon show also paid tributes to Tarantina. "The Gaslight won't be the same without you. Thank you Brian Tarantina for sharing in all of the laughs. Sending love to his family and friends in this difficult time," the post read.

According to Hollywood website TMZ, Tarantina's niece found him near a white powder substance that is allegedly believed to be narcotics. The publication reported the actor died of an apparent drug overdose. Tarantina was also known for his roles in shows such as "Gilmore Girls" and "The Black Donnellys". He also starred in "Heroes" , "Law & Order" and "The Good Wife".

His movie credits include "Jacob's Ladder", "Donnie Brasco", "Uncle Buck" and "Summer of Sam". He most recently featured in this year's "The Kitchen", with Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Railway officials rescue dog, puppies trapped under pile of rails in Bhopal

Railway officials rescued a dog and her two newborn puppies from beneath a pile of rails at a yard near Bhopal station here. The six-hour-long rescue operation was successfully carried out under the leadership of the Divisional Railway Mana...

Three polls point to a new stalemate in Spanish Nov 10 election

A general election in Spain on Sunday is unlikely to break the current political gridlock, as neither left-wing or right-wing parties are set to win a parliamentary majority, three polls for Spanish newspapers predicted on Monday. Polls car...

UPDATE 3-Three people in critical condition as protests rock 'heavy-hearted' Hong Kong

Three people were in critical condition in Hong Kong on Monday, authorities said, after a weekend of chaotic clashes with anti-government protesters that led China to call for a tougher stance to end months of unrest in the Asian financial ...

Yes Bank shares plunge 15 pc after Q2 net loss; recovers most of losses later

Shares of Yes Bank on Monday plunged about 15 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 629.1 crore for the September quarter. The scrip made a weak opening and tumbled 9.98 percent to Rs 59.95 on the BSE.At the NSE, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019