I've been through a lot, learned a lot: Demi Lovato

Singer Demi Lovato has opened up about her 2018 overdose and said the incident has taught her a lot. The 27-year-old singer made her first public appearance at Teen Vogue Summit here, where she recalled her transformative journey of the past year.

"I've gone through a lot, and this is really my first public thing, so I'm a little nervous. Over the past year, I've learned a ton. I feel like I'm more in tune with who I am now, where I'm at today. "I've learned a lot, I've been through a lot and I think as time goes on, as we are being faced with challenges in our life, on a daily basis like we all are, we are all human," Lovato said.

The "Solo" singer said whenever she looks in the mirror, she sees someone who has "been through a lot". "I genuinely see a fighter. I don't see a championship winner, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no matter what is thrown in their way,' she added.

Lovato said she is still struggling at times to accept her body, reported Variety. "We hear the term body positivity all the time. To be honest, I don't always feel positive about my body. Sometimes I do not like what I see. I don't sit there and dwell on it. I also don't lie to myself," she said.

"I used to look in the mirror if I was having a bad body image day and say 'I love my body, you're beautifully and wonderfully made.' But I didn't believe it. I don't have to lie to myself and tell myself I have an amazing body. All I have to say is 'I'm healthy.' In that statement, I express gratitude. I am grateful for my strength and the things I can do with my body. I am saying I'm healthy and I accept the way my body is today without changing anything," she added. In July last year, the singer had overdosed on what was reported as an unspecified opioid.

She was found unconscious in her Hollywood Hills residence and was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. In August, Lovato entered into a rehabilitation facility and later left it in search of additional treatment in Chicago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)