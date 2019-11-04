International Development News
Development News Edition

Films won't find acceptance if there's no content: Kartik Aaryan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:15 IST
Films won't find acceptance if there's no content: Kartik Aaryan
Image Credit: ians

Kartik Aryan on Monday said content has always been the king in films and no movie can find acceptance in the absence of a story. Kartik has been on a roll with back-to-back hits like "Lukka Chuppi" and "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety".

Asked if films like "Saand Ki Aankh" have proved the content is king, Kartik said, "It has always been (content is the king). "Whether it's relatability factor, content or even if it's fiction unless there's content, it won't find acceptance. It's the same with 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' or even 'Saand ki Aankh', which I really liked..."

The actor was speaking at the trailer launch of his next, "Pati Patni Aur Woh". Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

The original film featured Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur. "When I was offered 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', I decided I wouldn't watch the original because I wanted to work a certain way in the film. If we were bringing a modern take and a certain newness, I didn't want any influence of the original in my subconscious," he added.

The film is scheduled to be released on December 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi security forces kill at least 5 protesters in Baghdad - Reuters witness

Iraqi security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad on Monday, killing at least five, a Reuters witness said.Reuters video showed security forces shooting one protester dead with live ammunition. A Reuters cameraman said he saw at le...

Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes next year recognizing her 25-year career on U.S. television, organizers said on Monday. DeGeneres, 61, will be only the second recipient of the Carol Burnet...

Iraqi security forces kill at least 5 protesters in Baghdad - Reuters witness

Iraqi security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad on Monday, killing at least five, a Reuters witness said.Reuters video showed security forces shooting one protester dead with live ammunition. A Reuters cameraman said he saw at le...

Iraq: Forces open fire at protesters in Baghdad; at least 5 dead

Security forces opened fire on protesters in Iraqi capital Baghdad which killed at least 5 people on Monday, according to Reuters.Further details are awaited....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019