Trevor Noah headed to India for 'Loud and Clear' tour
Stand-up comic and late night show host Trevor Noah is bringing his "Loud and Clear" tour to India on his maiden visit to the country in April 2020. The Emmy-winning daily show presenter is expanding his trek on popular demand.
India will be the only Asia stop for Noah, with Mumbai and New Delhi as venues. The gig in Mumbai will take place the NSCI Dome on April 9 and the Delhi show will be Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on April 11.
Noah's mixed-race ancestry, his experiences growing up in South Africa in the post-apartheid era and his observations about race and ethnicity, along with current affairs, are leading themes in his comedy. Tickets are available on BookMyShow website.
