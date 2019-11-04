International Development News
Ariana Grande opens up about life after her hit song 'Thank U, Next'

Singer Ariana Grande celebrated the one-year anniversary of her hit song -- 'Thank U, Next' -- and reflected upon the success she got after the track and how the track has helped her to heal.

Ariana Grande opens up about life after her hit song 'Thank U, Next'
Ariana Grande (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer Ariana Grande celebrated the one-year anniversary of her hit song -- 'Thank U, Next' -- and reflected upon the success she got after the track and how the track has helped her to heal. On Sunday morning, the 26-year-old singer took to the social media platform to celebrate the anniversary.

"happy birthday 'thank u, next'. I can't believe I've spent more time alone this year than I have in my life, I can't believe how many sessions w my therapist I've had, how many times I've sung this song, how much I've learned and healed, how much I still have to learn and heal !," she tweeted. After all, as much of a pop bop as it may be, "Thank U, Next" has felt like one of Grande's most honest songs yet.

Referencing her past relationships with Pete Davidson and the late rapper Mac Miller, the song proved to be a much-needed catharsis for the singer to set the record straight about her past romances and about the self-love she was ready to feel for herself, reported E-News. The singer, who has witnessed several ups and downs in her career over recent years, is still standing strong and speaking her truth. (ANI)

Also Read: Post Malone, Ariana Grande lead 2019 American Music Awards Nominations

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

