International Development News
Development News Edition

Post Malone, Ariana Grande lead 2019 American Music Awards Nominations

The 2019 American Music Awards nominations have been announced and American singers Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish are leading the awards with 7, 6 and 6 nominations, respectively.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 21:45 IST
Post Malone, Ariana Grande lead 2019 American Music Awards Nominations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The 2019 American Music Awards nominations have been announced and American singers Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish are leading the awards with 7, 6 and 6 nominations, respectively. The 17-year-old Eilish is also contesting new artist of the year award against Luke Combs, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Ella Mai," reported Billboard.

While Malone and Grande will be contending for the biggest title of the night, that is the artist of the year award. They will also be facing tough competitions from artiste including Halsey, Drake and Taylor Swift.

The 'Love story' crooner holds the maximum win (four) in the category and she is also close to surpassing legendary Michael Jackson's record for most AMAs of all time. But this is only possible if Swift wins two of the five categories she's nominated in. The 2019 American Music Awards will have its live telecast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24.

Here's a look at the full list of nominations: ARTIST OF THE YEARDrakeAriana GrandeHalseyPost MaloneTaylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEARLuke CombsBillie EilishLil Nas XLizzoElla Mai COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, 'Shallow'Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'Marshmello & Bastille, 'Happier'Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, 'Senorita' Post Malone & Swae Lee, 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'

TOUR OF THE YEARBTSAriana GrandeElton JohnP!nkEd Sheeran FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEOBillie Eilish, 'Bad Guy'Ariana Grande, '7 Rings'Halsey, 'Without Me'Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'Taylor Swift, 'You Need to Calm Down'

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTISTBTSBillie EilishEXOAriana GrandeShawn Mendes FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK DrakeKhalidPost Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCKBillie EilishAriana GrandeTaylor Swift FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK BTSJonas BrothersPanic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?Ariana Grande, Thank U, NextTaylor Swift, Lover FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCKHalsey, 'Without Me'Jonas Brothers, 'Sucker'Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'Panic! At The Disco, 'High Hopes'Post Malone & Swae Lee, 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY Kane BrownLuke CombsThomas Rhett FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY Kelsea BalleriniMaren MorrisCarrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY Dan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineOld Dominion FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY Kane Brown, ExperimentDan + Shay, Dan + ShayCarrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY Luke Combs, 'Beautiful Crazy'Dan + Shay, 'Speechless'Blake Shelton, 'God's Country' FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP Cardi BDrakePost Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP Meek Mill, 'Championships'Post Malone, 'Hollywood's Bleeding'Travis Scott, 'Astroworld' FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'Post Malone, 'Wow.'Travis Scott, 'Sicko Mode'

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B Chris BrownKhalidBruno Mars FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B BeyonceLizzoElla Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B Chris Brown, IndigoKhalid, Free SpiritElla Mai, Ella Mai FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&BKhalid, 'Talk'Lizzo, 'Juice'Ella Mai, 'Trip'

FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCKBillie EilishImagine DragonsPanic! at the Disco FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARYMaroon 5P!nkTaylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN Bad BunnyJ BalvinOzuna FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONALLauren DaigleFor King & CountryMercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)AviciiMarshmelloThe Chainsmokers FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK'A Star Is Born' by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper'Bohemian Rhapsody' by QueenSpider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tacloban City: Fire breaks out at Robinsons Place mall

BSE seeks explanation from Infosys on non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

Prison Break Season 6 update – Why fans shouldn’t lose hope, More on confirmations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Subhankar Dey crashes out of French Open

Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey on Thursday crashed out of the ongoing French Open here in Paris. Indonesias Shesar Hiren Rhustavito defeated Dey 21-6, 21-13 in the second-round match.The 26-year-old conceded easy defeat in the first game and...

Almost half of BJP's sitting MLAs lose in Haryana

Almost half of ruling BJPs sitting MLAs lost the elections, including eight ministers, as Haryana threw up a fractured mandate on Thursday. The losers included ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Capt Abhimanyu, and O P Dhankar.Some of the prominen...

Three held by UP ATS in terror funding case

The Anti Terrorism Squad ATS of the Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested three persons involved in the hacking of bank accounts and transfer of crores of rupees for terror funding, a police official said here on Thursday. The accused were iden...

Asia-Pacific conference to proceed in riot-racked Santiago -foreign minister

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit slated for mid-November in riot-racked Santiago will go on despite protests against inequality in Chile that have left at least 16 dead, Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera said on Thursday.Riots tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019