Post Malone, Ariana Grande lead 2019 American Music Awards Nominations

The 2019 American Music Awards nominations have been announced and American singers Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish are leading the awards with 7, 6 and 6 nominations, respectively. The 17-year-old Eilish is also contesting new artist of the year award against Luke Combs, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Ella Mai," reported Billboard.

While Malone and Grande will be contending for the biggest title of the night, that is the artist of the year award. They will also be facing tough competitions from artiste including Halsey, Drake and Taylor Swift.

The 'Love story' crooner holds the maximum win (four) in the category and she is also close to surpassing legendary Michael Jackson's record for most AMAs of all time. But this is only possible if Swift wins two of the five categories she's nominated in. The 2019 American Music Awards will have its live telecast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24.

Here's a look at the full list of nominations: ARTIST OF THE YEARDrakeAriana GrandeHalseyPost MaloneTaylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEARLuke CombsBillie EilishLil Nas XLizzoElla Mai COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, 'Shallow'Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'Marshmello & Bastille, 'Happier'Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, 'Senorita' Post Malone & Swae Lee, 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'

TOUR OF THE YEARBTSAriana GrandeElton JohnP!nkEd Sheeran FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEOBillie Eilish, 'Bad Guy'Ariana Grande, '7 Rings'Halsey, 'Without Me'Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'Taylor Swift, 'You Need to Calm Down'

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTISTBTSBillie EilishEXOAriana GrandeShawn Mendes FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK DrakeKhalidPost Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCKBillie EilishAriana GrandeTaylor Swift FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK BTSJonas BrothersPanic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?Ariana Grande, Thank U, NextTaylor Swift, Lover FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCKHalsey, 'Without Me'Jonas Brothers, 'Sucker'Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'Panic! At The Disco, 'High Hopes'Post Malone & Swae Lee, 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY Kane BrownLuke CombsThomas Rhett FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY Kelsea BalleriniMaren MorrisCarrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY Dan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineOld Dominion FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY Kane Brown, ExperimentDan + Shay, Dan + ShayCarrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY Luke Combs, 'Beautiful Crazy'Dan + Shay, 'Speechless'Blake Shelton, 'God's Country' FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP Cardi BDrakePost Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP Meek Mill, 'Championships'Post Malone, 'Hollywood's Bleeding'Travis Scott, 'Astroworld' FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'Post Malone, 'Wow.'Travis Scott, 'Sicko Mode'

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B Chris BrownKhalidBruno Mars FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B BeyonceLizzoElla Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B Chris Brown, IndigoKhalid, Free SpiritElla Mai, Ella Mai FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&BKhalid, 'Talk'Lizzo, 'Juice'Ella Mai, 'Trip'

FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCKBillie EilishImagine DragonsPanic! at the Disco FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARYMaroon 5P!nkTaylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN Bad BunnyJ BalvinOzuna FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONALLauren DaigleFor King & CountryMercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)AviciiMarshmelloThe Chainsmokers FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK'A Star Is Born' by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper'Bohemian Rhapsody' by QueenSpider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (ANI)

