International Development News
Development News Edition

Cinema only spreads love and connects people: Majumder

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 13:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 13:10 IST
Cinema only spreads love and connects people: Majumder
Image Credit:

The ruling class, irrespective of political affiliations, is always scared of cinema despite the fact that it "only spreads love and connects people", renowned film critic and curator Premendra Majumder wondered. He rued that nowadays most of the film festivals have just become a "business platform" to sell movies.

"I don't know why all fear cinema. It is a boundary-less art and spreads only love and emotions. It connects people. It never affects anybody," he told PTI on Tuesday at the ongoing 3rd Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF) here. Whether it is the Congress or the BJP government, the ruling class irrespective of their political affiliations has always imposed censorship and banned films critical to the establishment and social norms, he alleged.

"Cinema is the most important form of art and it has tremendous strength. The government fear good cinema probably because it is a very powerful medium," said Majumder, an author of a number of books on cinema and culture. He further alleged the powers that be always influence in the selection of films in the festivals and there are innumerable examples of critical cinema being rejected from screening in such places.

"Film festivals depend on the government in power. Free festivals are very rare. This despite the fact that the government does not have any policy regarding holding film festivals or selection of movies there," Majumder, who hails from West Bengal, told PTI.

Not only the government-funded festivals but even the private ones are buoyed by the ruling class in selection of films as well as artistes, he asserted. Majumder, who has been in the jury of over a dozen prestigious film festivals across the globe, said nowadays film festivals are losing its sheen due to various factors.

"Most festivals have become a business platform to sell films by the makers. In most cases, a film is being sold as a commodity. The basic purpose of a film festival is lost," he added. Asked what is the way out to retain the glory of the film festivals, the famous festival adviser said: "The people who believe in purity must keep on trying for good cinema and organizing a good festival." Majumder also questioned the double-standard of the politicians, saying "Why only film viewers need to prove their patriotism before seeing a film by standing? Even the Parliament does not start its daily functioning with the National Anthem." The Assam Government-owned Jyoti Chitraban (Film Studio) Society is the organizer of the 3rd GIFF, which is being held from October 31 to November 6 with a platter of 100 acclaimed films from 65 countries, in association with Dr Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute.

The festival began with streaming of the Iranian film 'Charcoal' (Komur) by renowned director Esmaeel Monsef, while 'To The Desert' (Al Desierto) by Argentinian director Ulises Rosell will be the closing film. This year, Iran is the country of focus with five films, while the focus region is Latin American and Caribbean countries with seven films in the GIFF 2019.

Apart from these countries, films from Sri Lanka, Hungary, South Korea, Spain, Israel, the US, Taiwan, Italy, Iceland, China, Canada, Philippines, Bangladesh, France, Portugal, Bhutan, Bolivia, Poland, Russia, Japan, Nepal, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Vietnam, Qatar, Slovenia, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Syria, Denmark and Tunisia will also be screened..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Fear grips Kashmiri village where Indian migrant workers killed

Locals in the Kashmiri village where five Indian migrant laborers were killed by gunmen last week say they are living in fear of militant groups as well as the subsequent crackdown by security forces.The five migrants, from Indias eastern s...

Senegal announces launch of oil and gas licensing round

West Africas Senegal, considered a frontier petroleum market, on Tuesday announced a oil and gas licensing round.The licensing round will be for three offshore blocks and the legal phase will conclude in late January, said oil minister Maha...

France to implement quotas for labour immigration-minister

France will for the first time set quotas for the number of immigrant workers from outside the European Union it allows into the country, French Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud said on Tuesday, a measure long sought by the countrys right-wi...

Pak 'purposely' retracts information from Zardari's medical reports, alleges Aseefa Zardari

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardaris daughter, on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan government is deliberately retracting information from her ailing fathers medical reports. Taking to Twitter, Aseefa said My fathe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019