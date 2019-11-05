International Development News
Carol Burnett returning for 'Mad About You' revival

TV legend Carol Burnett will reprise her role in the revival of sitcom "Mad About You". Burett stars as Theresa Stemple, mother of Jamie (Helent Hunt), in the Spectrum Originals pick-up series, which premieres on November 20, reported Variety.

The series, which initially aired on NBC from 1992-99, also stars Paul Reiser in the lead with Hunt. They play a married couple living in New York City. Six episodes will be stream in the first lot and the final six episodes will air on December 18.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. Hunt and Reiser will also executive produce along with Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont, Matthew Ochacher and showrunner Peter Tolan. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser will serve as an executive consultant.

