International Development News
Development News Edition

Martin Scorsese once seriously thought of directing 'Joker'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:44 IST
Martin Scorsese once seriously thought of directing 'Joker'
Image Credit: Flickr

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese was once actively considering to direct Warner Bros blockbuster "Joker" but he admits that he couldn't take the final leap. It was reported in 2017 that Scorsese was set to produce the film, which was described as a character study of The Joker, the most notorious villain in DC Comics and archenemy of superhero Batman.

At one point, it was rumored that the filmmaker might direct the project as well but it did not turn out to be true. Todd Philips directed the movie, which featured Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.

In an interview with BBC, Scorsese said he thought about the film for four years but ultimately decided to pass it on. "I know the film very well. I know (director Todd Phillips) very well. My producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff produced it.

"I thought about it a lot over the last four years and decided I did not have the time for it. Todd told me, 'Marty, this is yours,' and (I said), 'I don't know if I want to.' For personal reasons, I didn't want to get involved, but I know the script very well. It has real energy and Joaquin. You have remarkable work," Scorsese said. The 76-year-old director said he was unsure whether he could take the next step where the character transforms into a "comic book character".

"For me, ultimately, I don't know if I make the next step into this character developing into a comic book character. You follow? He develops into an abstraction. It doesn't mean it's bad art, it's just not for me..." The filmmaker, who is currently making waves for his criticism of Marvel movies, reiterated that superhero films are altogether a different art form.

"The superhero films, as I've said, are another art form. They are not easy to make. There's a lot of very talented people doing good work and a lot of young people really, really enjoy them," he added. Scorsese is currently promoting his latest directorial "The Irishman", which features Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in the lead. The film will debut on Netflix on November 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines: Judge Mario Banez shot dead in San Fernando - report

Judge Mario Anacleto Banez of the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 in Tagudin town, Ilocos Sur, was shot dead by unidentified suspect on Tuesday, CNN Philippines reported. It was not immediately clear there was more than one gunman involved i...

UPDATE 1-Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

Irans intelligence ministry on Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned and would result in prosecution, the ministrys website reported.Britain ... was planning to implement a project for cultural networking purposes...

Alec Baldwin sues man who accused actor of punching him during parking spot row

American actor Alec Baldwin is taking legal action against a man who accused the star of punching him during a dispute over a Manhattan parking spot last year. The 61-year-old Saturday Night Live star who plays a raging President Trump on t...

Cong forced PM Modi to withdraw from RCEP deal, claims ex-Union minister

Former Union minister and Congress leader Rajiv Shukla here on Tuesday claimed that it was his party that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP in Bangkok. Owing to the strong o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019