International Development News
Development News Edition

Camila Cabello opens up about her feelings for Shawn Mendes in new song

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello opened up about her first date with Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes in San Francisco at an event in Los Angeles over the weekend.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:43 IST
Camila Cabello opens up about her feelings for Shawn Mendes in new song
Shawn Mendes and Camilia Cabello. Image Credit: ANI

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello opened up about her first date with Canadian singer, Shawn Mendes in San Francisco at an event in Los Angeles over the weekend. The 'Senorita' singer denied her feelings for her boyfriend Mendes months before the pair became official, even after they were spotted kissing in San Francisco. But, in her latest work, the singer opens up about their relationship, reported 'People' magazine.

Mendes confirmed in October that the two had officially started dating on the July 4. During a show in Los Angeles on Saturday night, Cabello gave fans a first listen of her upcoming third album, 'Romance'.

The 22-year-old singer, while discussing her new music, detailed the various milestones of her journey to falling in love with Mendes, though she never referred to him by name. Before introducing the song, she said "Oh God, I'm so nervous about this next song because I've never sung this before," 'Used to This', is the track which is about accepting the idea of actually being in love.

The 'Havana' singer, while on stage, revealed that she was planning to go to San Francisco to visit a boy, presumably Mendes, the next day. But the studio lost power as she was recording, so she "went to San Francisco to see the subject of the song." And that's where the pair was first spotted kissing, and that made fans freak out over the couple's budding romance.

"Basically I had this lyric called, 'It's gonna take me a minute, but I could get used to this,' and the song is basically about like when you're friends with somebody for a really long time, and you know someone for a really long time, and then you start dating them, and then you're like, 'Oh my God, like this is so weird,' 'cause like, you've been my friend forever. But I like it -- and I could get used to this." Fans applauded quickly when Cabello sang the lyrics, "No, I never liked San Francisco, never thought it was nothing special, 'till you kissed me there."

The crowd got overexcited when she sang, "No, I never liked windy cities, but I think maybe when you're with me, I like everywhere." The song goes on to say, "No, I never did like tequila, but there's something about when I see you, I think I need a drink."

Cabelo while expressing her emotions, said that she felt more like a painter than a songwriter while writing the track. "That was the last song that I wrote for my album and that was the end chapter of Romance." The 22-year-old said, "When you're a songwriter, you're like trying to write a great song. You're trying to write a great melody, great lyrics," she explained. "When you're a painter, you're just seeing a moment and trying to put it into sound. You're trying to paint a picture of it with sound, and I feel like in this song I really was a painter for that moment."

'Used to This' is one of the many love songs the singer will release on the album 'Romance', a word she felt was perfect to name her album. While giving an account of naming the album, Cabello said, "I think I just knew that I wanted it to be called Romance because I just want my life album to be called romance," she said. "It's not just really about falling in love, even though that was definitely what inspired it. It was, you know, kind of being in my first serious relationship and just learning -just loving and being loved as opposed to kind of crushing from far away." (ANI)

Also Read: Camila Cabello rubbishes rumours of breakup with Shawn Mendes

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

World News Summary: North Korea criticizes 'hostile policy' as U.S. diplomat visits South Korea

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. North Korea criticizes hostile policy as U.S. diplomat visits South KoreaA U.S. report calling North Korea a sponsor of terrorism shows a hostile policy that prevents progress in denuclea...

Cong forced PM Modi to withdraw from RCEP deal, claims ex-Union minister

Former Union minister and Congress leader Rajiv Shukla here on Tuesday claimed that it was his party that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP in Bangkok. Owing to strong oppos...

US Domestic News Summary: Trump impeachment inquiry awaits key witnesses, but some will be no-shows

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump impeachment inquiry awaits key witnesses, but some will be no-showsU.S. lawmakers leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump have scheduled another crucial round...

UPDATE 2-Labour's Corbyn brands UK PM Johnson's Brexit plans "Thatcherism on steroids"

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday of seeking to hijack Brexit to unleash a Thatcherite bonfire of regulation that would usher in what he cast as a much harsher brand of American-style ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019