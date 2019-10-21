International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Camila Cabello rubbishes rumours of breakup with Shawn Mendes

Putting rumours of her break up with Shawn Mendes to rest, the Camila Cabello on Sunday cleared that the couple is still together.

ANI Washington DC
Updated: 21-10-2019 09:43 IST
Camila Cabello rubbishes rumours of breakup with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Putting rumours of her break up with Shawn Mendes to rest, the Camila Cabello on Sunday cleared that the couple is still together. The 'Senorita' took to her social media to post a screenshot of a news story reading "Proof Shawn and Camila Are Broken Up."

She wrote on it, "Well when the F**K were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes." Mendes on Saturday (local time) shared a sweet snap with girlfriend Cabello, where the 22-year-old singer can be seen kissing his cheek as he wraps his arm around her.

He captioned the photo with a black heart emoji to which she reverted with four pink hearts and arrow emojis. [{cb08326c-7cff-4630-a4ea-583885e21df6:intradmin/jhj.JPG}]

The pair first sparked romance rumours in June with the release of the music video of their song 'Senorita'. Shortly after, a source told Us Weekly, "Shawn and Camila started off as just friends, which they have been for years, but the more time they spent together, the more they started having feelings for each other."

"It quickly turned into a fun, lighthearted summer fling-type situation," the insider added, "but now it's developing into something more serious." Throughout the summer, the duo remained private about their relationship status, despite being spotted kissing in public on multiple occasions, including over coffee in San Francisco, in the ocean in Miami, during a date night in Montreal and in Mendes' hometown of Toronto. (ANI)

Also Read: Shawn Mendes loves simple date nights with Camila Cabello

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019