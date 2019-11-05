International Development News
Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

The lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch earlier denied all rumors surrounding his discontinuation including Sherlock Season 5's ’ discontinuation.. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One. But all the four seasons of the popular British crime drama television series starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman won millions of hearts across the globe. Thus, just ending the show without showing the conclusions or solving the previous cliffhangers will be like breaking the hearts of many.

While some are doubtful about Sherlock Season 5's return, many fans still have courage in their minds to believe that their favorite actors, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman will return in reprising their roles as Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson.

Sherlock Season 5 has several possibilities to return on the small screens. Some time back, the series creator Steven Moffat stated that it is unlikely for the show to disappear entirely. The same thing was repeated by another series creator Mark Gatiss in a media conversation.

The lead actor Benedict Cumberbatch earlier denied all rumors surrounding his discontinuation including the series' discontinuation. "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," he said. In a recent interview of Martin Freeman by Collider, he said that "not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5."

"They're few and far between, the discussions about Sherlock, just because Mark [Gatiss] and Steven [Moffat], the writers, and Benedict [Cumberbatch] and I, are all lucky enough to be not only working on stuff that we like and are interested in, but we know what Sherlock is. You don't look that gift horse in the mouth cause that sort of stuff doesn't happen very often, in someone's life. It's a huge, huge, worldwide hit, and way beyond anything we could've imagined," the 48-year-old actor Martin Freeman opined.

However, the fascination surrounding Sherlock Season 5 continues and many believe it would focus on Sherlock Holmes's long-lost or secret sister Eurus Holmes. The series is expected to show an evil side of her, Latin Times reported.

Sherlock Season 5 has no official premiere date. Stay glued to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

