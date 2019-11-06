'Mayans MC' scores third season order from FX

FX has renewed its crime drama series "Mayans MC" for a third season. Created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, the show is a spin-off of another crime series "Sons of Anarchy".

The pickup comes a day before the series airs its second-season finale, reported Deadline. The network has also confirmed that James will be serving as showrunner on the third season after Sutter was fired last month.

"We're happy to continue telling the story of 'Mayans MC' with our partners at Fox 21 and excited that Elgin James has earned the opportunity to become the series' showrunner," said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming at FX Entertainment. "Kurt Sutter identified and chose Elgin as his partner on the show from the outset, and Elgin has been instrumental to the success of the series, leveraging his experience and creative vision to make 'Mayans MC' with this incredible cast, crew and creative team," he added.

"Mayans MC: is set in the same world as "Sons of Anarchy" and follows the story of Mayans Motorcycle Club in the fictional California border town of Santo Padre. It features an ensemble cast of JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Raoul Max Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo, Danny Pino and Edward James Olmos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)