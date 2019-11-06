Anthony Mackie, Sheletta Chapital divorced

Actors Anthony Mackie and Sheletta Chapital have called it quits after five years of marriage. A source confirmed to E! News, the duo, who were childhood sweethearts, have amicably split.

Mackie, best known for playing Falcon in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, filed for divorce in late 2017. They reportedly finalised the split last year, reported TMZ. It is also reported that the two will share joint custody of their children.

The reason for the separation is unknown.

