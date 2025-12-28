Left Menu

India Unveils First National Standard for Electric Agricultural Tractors

The Bureau of Indian Standards introduced India's first testing standard for electric agricultural tractors, aiming to enhance clean farm mechanisation. Named IS 19262:2025, it sets protocols for safety, reliability, and performance, facilitating the adoption of eco-friendly technologies. The standard, though voluntary, promises lower emissions and enhanced energy efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:10 IST
India Unveils First National Standard for Electric Agricultural Tractors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has made significant strides in promoting sustainable agriculture with the release of India's inaugural testing standard for electric agricultural tractors. The new standard, IS 19262:2025, titled 'Electric Agricultural Tractors - Test Code,' was presented by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi during a National Consumer Day event.

Designed to foster uniformity in assessing the safety and performance of electric tractors, the standard outlines protocols for testing crucial components such as power take-off, drawbar power, and vibration levels. It adapts methodologies from existing standards used for diesel tractors and electric vehicles to better suit agricultural needs.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with various agencies and experts, seeks to boost the adoption of electric tractors, offering benefits such as reduced emissions and maintenance costs. Though voluntary, the standard provides a scientific framework for evaluating these machines, ultimately enhancing farmers' confidence in their efficiency and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Doctors on Strike: A Call for Justice and Security

Doctors on Strike: A Call for Justice and Security

 India
2
Delhi Winter Session: A Platform for Public Accountability and Legislative Scrutiny

Delhi Winter Session: A Platform for Public Accountability and Legislative S...

 India
3
Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

 India
4
India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025