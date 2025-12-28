India Unveils First National Standard for Electric Agricultural Tractors

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has made significant strides in promoting sustainable agriculture with the release of India's inaugural testing standard for electric agricultural tractors. The new standard, IS 19262:2025, titled 'Electric Agricultural Tractors - Test Code,' was presented by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi during a National Consumer Day event.

Designed to foster uniformity in assessing the safety and performance of electric tractors, the standard outlines protocols for testing crucial components such as power take-off, drawbar power, and vibration levels. It adapts methodologies from existing standards used for diesel tractors and electric vehicles to better suit agricultural needs.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with various agencies and experts, seeks to boost the adoption of electric tractors, offering benefits such as reduced emissions and maintenance costs. Though voluntary, the standard provides a scientific framework for evaluating these machines, ultimately enhancing farmers' confidence in their efficiency and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)