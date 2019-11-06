International Development News
Want people to see my versatility: Rakul Preet Singh

Want people to see my versatility: Rakul Preet Singh
Actor Rakul Preet Singh says she is greedy as an artist and is keen to experiment with roles in Bollywood but at the same time, she is being responsible in choosing them wisely. Being an established star in the South film industry, Rakul, who made her Bollywood debut with "Aiyaary", is looking at Hindi cinema as something that can show her versatility.

"I am not here to break any stereotypes. I loved the roles that I have done here. If you start living in perception, then you will never grow. I am not from this industry and I want people to see my versatility. It's only when I choose to do roles with a variety, people will get to see a different me. In 'De De Pyaar De', they saw me as a girl-next-door but in 'Marjaavaan' I am different," Rakul told PTI. Calling herself as a greedy actor, Rakul said she wants to keep "experimenting" in Bollywood. The actor is all set to pair up with Arjun Kapoor in Nikkhil Advani's family-dramedy.

"I am never satisfied. Post 'De De ...' I have been spending time here (Bollywood) because in South I have explored that industry after doing 25 films and now I can be here and decide and also take my time to sign a film. The industry has been very warm and I have got a great response. I have signed four films and the announcements will come soon. "I don't want to settle for anything because if you make a mistake there is no one to blame too. I don't have anyone here and I am not complaining about it but you have to be responsible for your decisions," she said.

"Marjaavaan" will see Rakul in a cameo but the actor said she decided to come onboard after director Milap Zaveri told her that her role will be impactful like Rekha's part in "Mukandar Ka Sikandar". "When he narrated the script, his selling point was there are few roles which have the potential to leave an impact. When I heard it, I felt it's a role which in the recent past has not been seen like the flavour and shero Shayari, etc I thought it will be a different experience for people to see me in this avatar.

"The feel and look of that character were so different for me to bring in that versatility. Tabu and Rekha's role was a brief role but we still talk about that so if people talk one per cent (about my part) I am happy." The film, also starring Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, releases on November 15.

