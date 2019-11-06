International Development News
People News Summary: Singer in K-pop boyband BTS investigated after car crash "error"

People News Summary: Singer in K-pop boyband BTS investigated after car crash "error"
Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

A member of South Korean boy band BTS is being investigated by police after admitting he was at fault in a crash between a car he was driving and a taxi, the group's management said. Jung Kook, the group's main vocalist, was driving in central Seoul last week when he hit a taxi due to an "an error on his part," manager Big Hit Entertainment said on Monday. The 22-year-old immediately admitted violating traffic laws and was questioned by police. Britain's Queen Elizabeth to wear fake fur in new outfits

New outfits designed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth will no longer be made with real fur, Buckingham Palace said, in a move welcomed by animal rights activists. However, while the 93-year-old monarch's future garments will be made with fake fur, she will not dispose of old outfits adorned in real fur. Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes next year recognizing her 25-year career on U.S. television, organizers said on Monday. DeGeneres, 61, will be only the second recipient of the Carol Burnett Award which was first presented to Burnett herself at the Golden Globes award ceremony in January.

Also Read: Entertainment News Roundup: Jennifer Aniston returns to TV with 'The Morning Show'; Ellen DeGeneres to get Golden Globe lifetime award for TV work

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

