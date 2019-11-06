Greta Thunberg goes cycling with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg who shook the entire nation with her speech at UN Climate Action Summit in New York, went cycling with actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 72-year-old 'Terminator' star posted a series of pictures with the 16-year-old environmental activist as they went for a bike ride together around Santa Monica, California. They were joined by the actor's daughter, Christina, and Thunberg's father, Svante, reported Fox News.

"It was fantastic to see my friend and one of my heroes Greta Thunberg last week and go on a bike ride around Santa Monica together and I was so pumped to introduce her to my daughter Christina. Keep inspiring, Greta!" Schwarzenegger wrote on social media. On Friday, Thunberg met actor and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio in Los Angeles.

In an Instagram post, he hailed her as a "leader". "There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways - but Greta Thunberg has become a leader of our time," he wrote.

"History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted," he wrote, adding: "I hope that Greta's message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over." DiCaprio said it was an "honour" to meet with Thunberg and that he is "optimistic about what the future holds" thanks to young activists like her.

"She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet," he added. (ANI)

