Rabi Pirzada quits showbiz over leaked private videos and pics

Pakistani singer and social media sensational Rabi Pirzada quits the entertainment industry, after her private pictures and videos got leaked over the internet.

Singer Rabi took to twiiter and wrote, "I, Rabi Pirzada quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour."

According to the reports, Rabi had lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, over the leaked content that went viral on social media platforms.

After her videos goes viral over social media last week, people started trolling her.

Earlier Rabi Pirzada came into limelight for threating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She had warned PM Modi with a suicide attack.

Rabi launched her career in 2004, she launched her first song Dahdi Kurree in 2005, which was a hit.