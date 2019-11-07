International Development News
Development News Edition

PM Modi receives warm welcome from Yami Gautam at Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019

Bollywood's diva Yami Gautam who has been selected as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019, was delighted to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:15 IST
PM Modi receives warm welcome from Yami Gautam at Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019
Yami Gautam along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood's diva Yami Gautam who has been selected as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019, was delighted to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event on Thursday. Clad in a pink suit, the actor welcomed Prime Minister Modi along with the chief minister of the state, Jai Ram Thakur with folded hands.

Documenting the beautiful gesture on her Instagram, Yami wrote, "It was indeed an absolute pleasure welcoming our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh @jairamthakurhimachal ji and the State Industry Minister #BikramSingh ji to my home state Himachal Pradesh for the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019." The Ambassador thanked the Himachal Pradesh Government for the opportunity and assured that she is "all for the state."

"Today marked an important beginning of my association as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019 by the Himachal Pradesh Government," Yami told the media. She continued, "And me being called to this platform by the government is a very big thing as I belong to this state."

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for efforts towards taking India to "new heights", the 'Vicky Donor' actor said, "the heights that our Prime Minister has taken India to, is a matter of proud without any doubt." The two-day Himachal Pradesh Investors Meet being held here was attended by Modi along with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Thakur.

The meet will showcase investment opportunities in the state. The state government will showcase the policy and regulatory environment and investment scope across eight focus sectors to boost manufacturing and employment opportunities in the state. (ANI)

Also Read: Tiring to constantly prove yourself: Yami Gautam

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Prohibitory orders in Palghar district

Prohibitory orders have beenclamped in entire Palghar district of Maharashtra fromThursday to November 20 ahead of the verdict in the AyodhyacaseDistrict Collector Kailas Shinde issued the orderswith a view to maintain law and order, offici...

Kejriwal flags off 100 new buses in Delhi, says 3,000 more to come

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off 100 standard floor buses equipped with CCTV cameras and panic button under the cluster scheme from Rajghat Bus Depot. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal said Congratulations Delhi Today,...

Scientists conduct a study to find out if our thoughts alter our brains – details revealed

A recent interdisciplinary study has examined the influence of two different types of BCI on the brains of test subjects with no prior experience of this technology. The first subgroup was given the task of imagining that they were moving t...

Former Janpad Panchayat CEO gets four years in jail for fraud

A special court in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Thursday awarded four years rigorous jail term to a former Chief Executive Officer CEO of a local Janpad Panchayat for embezzlement of government funds. Special Judge anti-corruption cour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019