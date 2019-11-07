PM Modi receives warm welcome from Yami Gautam at Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019

Bollywood's diva Yami Gautam who has been selected as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019, was delighted to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event on Thursday. Clad in a pink suit, the actor welcomed Prime Minister Modi along with the chief minister of the state, Jai Ram Thakur with folded hands.

Documenting the beautiful gesture on her Instagram, Yami wrote, "It was indeed an absolute pleasure welcoming our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh @jairamthakurhimachal ji and the State Industry Minister #BikramSingh ji to my home state Himachal Pradesh for the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019." The Ambassador thanked the Himachal Pradesh Government for the opportunity and assured that she is "all for the state."

"Today marked an important beginning of my association as the brand ambassador of the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019 by the Himachal Pradesh Government," Yami told the media. She continued, "And me being called to this platform by the government is a very big thing as I belong to this state."

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for efforts towards taking India to "new heights", the 'Vicky Donor' actor said, "the heights that our Prime Minister has taken India to, is a matter of proud without any doubt." The two-day Himachal Pradesh Investors Meet being held here was attended by Modi along with Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Thakur.

The meet will showcase investment opportunities in the state. The state government will showcase the policy and regulatory environment and investment scope across eight focus sectors to boost manufacturing and employment opportunities in the state. (ANI)

