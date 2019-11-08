Guy Pearce boards horror film 'The Seventh Day'

Actor Guy Pearce is set to the topline horror movie "The Seventh Day". Justin P Lange, best known for 2018 Tribeca premiere "The Dark", is attached to direct, reported Deadline.

Billed as "Training Day meets The Exorcist", the plot revolves around a renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, leaving them struggling with their own demons. Lange will direct from his own script.

Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk are producing for Cinestate and Fangoria. Kimberly Hwang and Chelsea Davenport are also producing.

