Actor D'Arcy Carden is in talks to lead Amazon's series adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 movie "A League of Their Own". According to Variety, Amazon has given the show a pilot order.

Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham are on board to write and executive produce. Jacobson will reportedly star in the project as well. Like the original movie, the series will also focus on a women's baseball team during World War II.

Sony Pictures Television will produce the project.

