Flattering to be mistaken for Keanu Reeves' girlfriend, says Helen Mirren

  Los Angeles
  Updated: 08-11-2019 16:00 IST
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:00 IST
Veteran actor Helen Mirren says being compared to Keanu Reeves' girlfriend Alexandra Grant was "flattering". The 55-year-old actor recently stepped out with Grant for Los Angeles County Museum of Art's (LACMA) Art + Film Gala.

At the event Grant, 44, wore her natural, silver hair in a bun and somewhat resembled Mirren, leading to confusion on social media. "I saw that. That was very flattering on me, you know, because she's obviously lovely," Mirren told Entertainment Tonight, referring to the Twitter furore.

The veteran star, whose husband Taylor Hackford worked with Reeves on 1997's"The Devil's Advocate", added that she is happy for the new couple. "I do know Keanu very well. He did a film with my husband and he is just the most adorable, lovely person. So she's a lucky girl and I'm sure that he's a lucky boy."

Reeves and Grant have known each other for quite some time. In 2011, the two collaborated for Reeves' book "Ode to Happiness", that the actor had penned while the illustration was done by Grant.

Five years later, they again worked together on his follow-up book "Shadows" and later launched the publishing house X Artists' Books.

