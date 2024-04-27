Left Menu

CNN Veteran Poppy Harlow Departs Network

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow announced her departure after 14 years with the network. Harlow, who co-hosted "CNN This Morning," praised her colleagues and the experiences she gained during her tenure. She had covered significant events like the Boston Marathon bombings and Paris terror attacks. CNN CEO Mark Thompson commended Harlow's skills and contributions. Prior to CNN, Harlow worked for Forbes Video Network and NY1 News.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 27-04-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 20:31 IST
Anchor Poppy Harlow is leaving CNN, according to the network.

Harlow, who joined CNN in 2008 and most recently co-hosted "CNN This Morning," announced her parting from the cable news giant in an email to colleagues.

She called her time at CNN "a gift." "I have been inspired by you and learned so much from you – who are (and will remain) dear friends,'' Harlow wrote. "This place has shaped me as a leader, taught me resilience, shown me the value of perspective and how to make hard decisions.'' At CNN, Harlow reported on the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the 2015 Paris terror attacks, among other stories.

"I got to experience what makes this country great," Harlow wrote in her email. "I sat with people in their best moments and in their hardest. They taught me about the human condition and what binds us." Earlier this year, CNN announced changes to the time slot for "CNN This Morning" and moved it to Washington.

CNN Chief Executive Mark Thompson lauded Harlow's time at the network.

"Poppy is a unique talent who combines formidable reporting and interviewing prowess with a human touch that audiences have always responded to,'' Thompson said.

Harlow previously worked as an anchor for the Forbes Video Network and was an anchor and reporter for NY1 News, according to her bio on CNN's website.

She earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Columbia University and a master's degree in Studies of Law from Yale Law School.

