A retrospective on British filmmaker Ken Loach at IFFI

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 18:59 IST
  • Created: 08-11-2019 18:44 IST
A retrospective on British filmmaker Ken Loach at IFFI
Image Credit: Flickr

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will host a retrospective on iconic British filmmaker Ken Loach, best known for his social-realist relevant cinema touching on issues faced by the less privileged in the society. The festival will screen films directed by him such as Cilian Murphy-starrer "The Wind that Shakes the Barley", "I, Daniel Blake" and his latest film "Sorry, We Missed You", which chronicles the toll of the gig economy on a Newcastle family.

Loach, who has been making films for 50 years, was recently in news for his critique of Marvel movies, a debate first started by Martin Scorsese. The director, whose cinema is distant from the escapist movies that are popular at the box office, had called superhero movies "boring" and "cynical".

"They're made as commodities like hamburgers. It's not about communicating and it's not about sharing our imagination. It's about making a commodity that will make a profit for a big corporation… They're a market exercise and it has nothing to do with the art of cinema," Loach had said.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set for subdued open as trade-fuelled rally pauses

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week that was fuelled by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season. The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes closed a...

Andhra: Tehsildar demands Rs 8 lakh from farmer as bribe for land tax clearance, 1 held

The Anti Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested a private person sent by a woman Tehsildar to collect a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a farmer, police said on Friday. After D Suresh farmer complained to the ACB, the bureau sleuths laid a trap and cau...

India chided for revoking overseas citizenship of British Modi critic

Press freedom watchdogs rebuked the Indian government on Friday for revoking the overseas citizenship of British writer Aatish Taseer, calling it retribution for criticism of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In May, weeks befo...

Zimbabwe suspends South African livestock imports after foot and mouth outbreak

Zimbabwe has suspended imports of livestock and meat from South Africa for the second time this year after an outbreak of foot and mouth in the north of the country, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. In January, Zimbabwe joined Botsw...
