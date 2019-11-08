A retrospective on British filmmaker Ken Loach at IFFI

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will host a retrospective on iconic British filmmaker Ken Loach, best known for his social-realist relevant cinema touching on issues faced by the less privileged in the society. The festival will screen films directed by him such as Cilian Murphy-starrer "The Wind that Shakes the Barley", "I, Daniel Blake" and his latest film "Sorry, We Missed You", which chronicles the toll of the gig economy on a Newcastle family.

Loach, who has been making films for 50 years, was recently in news for his critique of Marvel movies, a debate first started by Martin Scorsese. The director, whose cinema is distant from the escapist movies that are popular at the box office, had called superhero movies "boring" and "cynical".

"They're made as commodities like hamburgers. It's not about communicating and it's not about sharing our imagination. It's about making a commodity that will make a profit for a big corporation… They're a market exercise and it has nothing to do with the art of cinema," Loach had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)