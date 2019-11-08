International Development News
Development News Edition

Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly $450,000

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 20:16 IST
Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly $450,000
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Clothes, furniture and music awards belonging to Keith Flint, the late frontman of the Prodigy, have sold for nearly $450,000 at auction, eight months after the 49-year-old singer was found dead at his home. From body jewellery to shoes, some 170 lots were offered "to assist with the settlement of the estate's liabilities", according to Cambridge auctioneer Cheffins. It said the Thursday evening sale had raised just under 350,000 pounds ($448,245) "surpassing all expectations".

"The night saw strong bidding on all of the lots and we are delighted to have achieved such a total on behalf of the estate," Cheffins said on Twitter. Three MTV Music Awards Flint received in the late 1990s sold for 16,000 pounds while an oak and steel bed he is said to have helped design went for 8,500 pounds. Other auction items included art and discs.

A figurehead of Britain's 1990s rave movement, the "Firestarter" and "Breathe" singer, who often sported eye makeup and colorful hairstyles, died in March. An inquest in May found he had died as a result of hanging and drugs in his system but there was not enough evidence to determine Flint committed suicide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

SRCC staff body protests DU order to appoint guest teachers to full-time posts

The staff association of the Delhi Universitys Shri Ram College of Commerce SRCC on Friday held a protest against a recent circular issued by the varsity directing colleges to appoint guest teachers to fill up full-time vacancies. SRCC teac...

UPDATE 2-Trump trade comments bring brief respite to bond markets after sharp selloff

Germanys 10-year bond yield edged down from five-month highs on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he has not agreed to roll back tariffs on China, raising concern about the outcome of talks to de-escalate a bitter trade war.In v...

UPDATE 3-Work on ECB digital currency under way, progress possible next year

Progress on the feasibility of a digital currency backed by the European Central Bank could be made in the coming months, senior officials said on Friday, cautioning that the project faced challenges and was for the long term. Plans for a E...

As diesel demand keeps falling, BPCL plans export

With the deepening slowdown and the resultant fall in diesel demand, state-owned Bharat Petroleum is looking at exporting the fuel and the sell-off bound oil marketer will shortly float a tender for this. The second-largest oil company saw ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019