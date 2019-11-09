Charlie Higson joins 'Curse of the Kohinoor' series as co-writer

British writer-actor Charlie Higson has boarded "Curse of the Kohinoor" series as a co-writer. He will join India-born British writer Farrukh Dhondy on the Anglo-Indian heist series, reported Variety.

The thriller recounts a plot to steal the Kohinoor diamond, the centerpiece of the British Crown Jewels. Colin Teague will direct the series, which will feature many Indian actors in significant roles.

"Curse..." will be shot on location in India and the UK from March 2020. Padma Galla for Amara Raja Media & Entertainment, Rahul Aggarwal for Star Entertainment Worldwide, and Bobby Bedi for Contentflow Studios are attached as executive producers on the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)