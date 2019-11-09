Prince Harry hints on child number 2 during surprise visit to military families

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, have baby fever just six months after they welcomed their son, Archie. Prince Harry hinted that they were thinking about baby number 2 when the couple made a surprise visit to families of service members in Windsor, England, earlier this week, and asked a mother how she manages with two children, reported People.

"Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children, as well, because we both have older children. And we were trying to encourage him to have a second baby," quoted the mother, Susie Stringfellow, after the sudden stopover. During the Army wives' weekly morning coffee meeting, Harry and Markle reportedly shared with the group of mothers that Archie has been making great strides in his development as an infant.

In July, royal author Katie Nicholl claimed in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" that Harry and Markle are 'loving parenthood' so much that they might be planning on bringing another baby into the Sussex household as early as next year. (ANI)

