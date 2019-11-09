Rakhee Gulzar inaugurates exhibition on 25 years of KIFF

Actor Rakhee Gulzar inaugurated an exhibition themed on 25 years of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) on the second day of the event here on Saturday. Gulzar, who was accompanied by West Bengal minister Shashi Panja, went through the exhibition which consisted of stills and videos from various editions of KIFF that was started in 1995 by the then Left Front government.

The actress said she was happy to be present at the 25th edition of KIFF. The exhibition at Nandan in central Kolkata comprised photos of film personalities Mrinal Sen, Adoor Gopalkrishnan, Mani Ratnam, Om Puri, Goutam Ghose, Buddhadeb Dasgupta among others..

