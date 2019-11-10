Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Paris police detain rocker Pete Doherty for buying drugs

British rocker Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying drugs, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Friday. Doherty, 40, shot to fame as singer for the Libertines in the 2000s and gained a bad boy public image over drugs and run-ins with the police. Late Prodigy singer Flint's belongings sell for nearly $450,000

Clothes, furniture and music awards belonging to Keith Flint, the late frontman of the Prodigy, have sold for nearly $450,000 at auction, eight months after the 49-year-old singer was found dead at his home. From body jewelry to shoes, some 170 lots were offered "to assist with the settlement of the estate's liabilities", according to Cambridge auctioneer Cheffins. It said the Thursday evening sale had raised just under 350,000 pounds ($448,245) "surpassing all expectations".

