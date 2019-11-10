Alex Pettyfer to topline 'Hunters in the Dark'

Alex Pettyfer is set to lead Cambodia-set psychological thriller "Hunters in the Dark". According to The Hollywood Reporter, the book will be adapted to screen by the author, Lawrence Osborne.

The project revolves around an Englishman (Pettyfer) adrift in Cambodia who is eager to sidestep a life of quiet desperation as a small-town teacher. It marks the directorial debut of theatre director Simon Evans. "Shot against the backdrop of modern Cambodia, a country that is itself trying to construct a new face to mask the horrors it endured in the second half of the 20th century, 'Hunters' will explore identity, atonement and the dark currents that flow underneath human nature and fight back when we try to change our path," said Evans.

Christopher Doyle, best known for his collaborations with Wong Kar-Wai, will shoot the movie. The film is being produced by Axel Kuschevatzky and Phin Glynn of Infinity Hill and Pettyfer and James Ireland of Dark Dreams Entertainment, together with Cindy Teperman.

