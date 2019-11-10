International Development News
Didn't label sexuality of Kristen's character in 'Charlie's Angels': Elizabeth Banks

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 16:58 IST
Didn't label sexuality of Kristen's character in 'Charlie's Angels': Elizabeth Banks
"Charlie's Angels" director Elizabeth Banks says she didn't want to put any label on the sexuality of Kristen Stewart's role in the upcoming spy action film. Reports suggested Stewart, who plays secret agent Sabina Wilson, might make history in the movie as the first Angel to represent the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's interesting. When I cast (Stewart), I just wanted her to be... I just felt like she's almost the way Kristen is. I don't feel there is a label that fits her. "The only thing that was important to me was to not label it as anything. It's fine if the media wants to label it, I think that's okay, but I didn't do that," Banks told Digital Spy in an interview.

The director, who also stars in the film as the female Bosley, said there was "no mention" of the sexual orientation of the character in the script played by Stewart, who identifies as bisexual in real life. "I just let her be herself in the film... But that was almost in response to someone who was like, 'What are all the boxes therein or whatever?' There was no mention of it in the script whatsoever," Banks added.

Also starring Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska, Djimon Hounsou and Patrick Stewart, "Charlie's Angels" is slated to be released in the UK cinemas on November 29, following its release in the US on November 15.

