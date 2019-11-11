I'm getting more of that call to work again: Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes decided to take a break from movies to focus on motherhood, but the actor says she is now thinking about returning to the big screen. Mendes, who has daughters Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with actor, partner Ryan Gosling, last appeared in 2014's "Lost River".

"They're starting school and so I'm feeling like I finally have a little time to myself. But also, I'm starting to find that ambition again that I lost a little bit. "I was fine with losing it, it was a natural thing, but it transferred -- the ambition was in the home. I'm still in the home, but I'm getting more of that call to work again. That's exciting because it's happening naturally. It's exciting to feel that again," the actor told People magazine.

Mendes and Gosling started dating in 2011 and welcomed their first child in September 2014.

