I was a frustrated actor: Elizabeth Banks

Actor Elizabeth Banks says she decided to turn to direction because the acting opportunities she was being offered were not permitting her to tell the stories she believed in. Banks made her directorial debut in 2015 with "Pitch Perfect 2", in which she reprised her role of ICCA commentator Gail Abernathy-McKadden from the 2012 musical romance.

Her next film as director is modern take on "Charlie's Angels", starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the trio of spies. "I was a frustrated actor. I didn't have enough to do. The industry wasn't offering me enough. It wasn't permitting me to tell the stories I wanted to tell... You have to make your own opportunities," she told The Observer.

Banks added that the success of "Pitch Perfect 2" helped her a lot in establishing herself as a director. "I wouldn't say I could have directed whatever I wanted. But I definitely had leeway to have some autonomy over what I was going to do next," she said.

Banks also stars in and has co-produced "Charlie's Angels". She backed all three "Pitch Perfect" films too; the latest in the franchise released in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)