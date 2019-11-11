Jennifer Aniston wins big at 2019 People's Choice Awards, here's complete list

International Development News
With Jennifer Aniston taking home the People's Icon of 2019 Award and Gwen Stefani accepting the Fashion Icon trophy among others, the E! People's Choice Awards 2019 took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday.

Jennifer Aniston (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The event honours some fan favourites in the field of entertainment including -- films, television, music and more and this year's show was opened by 'Tony Stark' aka Robert Downey Jr. who presented the Comedy Act of 2019 Award to Kevin Hart, reported E! News.

Here's a complete index of who won in which category: People's Champion Award

Pink Fashion Icon Award

Gwen Stefani People's Icon of 2019

Jennifer Aniston Movie of 2019

Avengers: Endgame Comedy Movie of 2019Murder Mystery

Action Movie of 2019 Avengers: Endgame

Drama Movie of 2019 After

Family Movie of 2019 Aladdin

Male Movie Star of 2019 Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Female Movie Star of 2019 Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Drama Movie Star of 2019 Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart

Comedy Movie Star of 2019 Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

Action Movie Star of 2019 Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Animated Movie Star of 2019 Beyonce, The Lion King

Show of 2019 Stranger Things

Drama Show of 2019 Stranger Things

Comedy Show of 2019 The Big Bang Theory

Reality Show of 2019 Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Competition Show of 2019 America's Got Talent

Male TV Star of 2019 Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Female TV Star of 2019 Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Drama TV Star of 2019 Zendaya, Euphoria

Comedy TV Star of 2019 Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Daytime Talk Show of 2019 The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Competition Contestant of 2019 Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

Reality Star of 2019 Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Bingeworthy Show of 2019 Outlander

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2019 Shadowhunters

Male Artist of 2019 Shawn Mendes

Female Artist of 2019 Billie Eilish

Group of 2019 BLACKPINK

Song of 2019 Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Senorita"

Album of 2019 Taylor Swift, Lover

Country Artist of 2019 Blake Shelton

Latin Artist of 2019 Becky G

Music Video of 2019 BLACKPINK, "Kill This Love"Concert Tour of 2019

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World Social Star of 2019

David Dobrik Beauty Influencer of 2019

Bretman Rock Social Celebrity of 2019

Ellen DeGeneres Comedy Act of 2019

Kevin Hart Style Star of 2019

Harry Styles Game Changer of 2019

Simone Biles Pop Podcast of 2019

Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

