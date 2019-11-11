Jennifer Aniston wins big at 2019 People's Choice Awards, here's complete list
With Jennifer Aniston taking home the People's Icon of 2019 Award and Gwen Stefani accepting the Fashion Icon trophy among others, the E! People's Choice Awards 2019 took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday. The event honours some fan favourites in the field of entertainment including -- films, television, music and more and this year's show was opened by 'Tony Stark' aka Robert Downey Jr. who presented the Comedy Act of 2019 Award to Kevin Hart, reported E! News.
Here's a complete index of who won in which category: People's Champion Award
Pink Fashion Icon Award
Gwen Stefani People's Icon of 2019
Jennifer Aniston Movie of 2019
Avengers: Endgame Comedy Movie of 2019Murder Mystery
Action Movie of 2019 Avengers: Endgame
Drama Movie of 2019 After
Family Movie of 2019 Aladdin
Male Movie Star of 2019 Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Female Movie Star of 2019 Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Drama Movie Star of 2019 Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Comedy Movie Star of 2019 Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Action Movie Star of 2019 Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Animated Movie Star of 2019 Beyonce, The Lion King
Show of 2019 Stranger Things
Drama Show of 2019 Stranger Things
Comedy Show of 2019 The Big Bang Theory
Reality Show of 2019 Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Competition Show of 2019 America's Got Talent
Male TV Star of 2019 Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Female TV Star of 2019 Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Drama TV Star of 2019 Zendaya, Euphoria
Comedy TV Star of 2019 Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Daytime Talk Show of 2019 The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Nighttime Talk Show of 2019 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Competition Contestant of 2019 Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
Reality Star of 2019 Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Bingeworthy Show of 2019 Outlander
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2019 Shadowhunters
Male Artist of 2019 Shawn Mendes
Female Artist of 2019 Billie Eilish
Group of 2019 BLACKPINK
Song of 2019 Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Senorita"
Album of 2019 Taylor Swift, Lover
Country Artist of 2019 Blake Shelton
Latin Artist of 2019 Becky G
Music Video of 2019 BLACKPINK, "Kill This Love"Concert Tour of 2019
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World Social Star of 2019
David Dobrik Beauty Influencer of 2019
Bretman Rock Social Celebrity of 2019
Ellen DeGeneres Comedy Act of 2019
Kevin Hart Style Star of 2019
Harry Styles Game Changer of 2019
Simone Biles Pop Podcast of 2019
Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad (ANI)
