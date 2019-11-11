'Hard to digest': Gwen Stefani on being crowned fashion icon at 2019 People's Choice Awards

American singer and songwriter Gwen Stefani received the second Annual Fashion Icon Award during 2019 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday (Local time) and she is in total disbelief over it. American Fashion designer Jeremy Scott presented the special honor to Gwen, who then took the stage inside Santa Monica's Barkar Hangar with one unforgettable acceptance speech, reported E! Online.

The Moschino designer shared in his fierce introductory speech, "Gwen Stefani has never been just a girl, She's a global superstar, an entrepreneur, a total badass and an artist in the truest sense of the word. She's this year's Fashion Icon." Stefani was in total disbelief as she accepted the esteemed honor, sharing, "This is hard to digest. I always, always loved fashion. It was one of those very instinctual things... So the fact that this is happening right now is hard to imagine because it's just what I do. I love fashion!"

The effortlessly gorgeous star added, "I think one of the biggest blessings of the whole thing is just all the amazing, talented designers and people that have like taught me all the things that I know." The People's Choice Award winner then dedicated the award to her 11-year-old-son Zuma and gave a sweet shout out to her 'babe' and estranged husband Blake Shelton. (ANI)

