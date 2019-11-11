Manny Jacinto engaged to Dianne Doan

"The Good Place" actor Manny Jacinto is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, actor Dianne Doan. The actor, who plays Jason Mendoza on the popular NBC comedy, said it was his character in the show that inspired him to propose to Doan.

"I was toying when to pop the question for a long time. I looked at the Janet/Jason relationship, and there's a sentence that Jason says to Chidi about relationships and it hit me pretty hard. "I thought it was a sign that I needed to do it, and a week later I popped the question," Jacinto said at a panel for Vulture Festival 2019.

D'Arcy Carden and William Jackson Harper play Janet and Chidi, respectively. Also starring Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, "The Good Place" season finale is scheduled to be aired on January 30, 2020.

